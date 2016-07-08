© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Trump's Got the Grass-Roots Passion, But the Organization Is Slower to Take Root in Ohio

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published July 8, 2016 at 11:08 AM EDT
Donald Trump and son
M.L. Schultze
/
WKSU

    

For months, Donald Trump’s campaign in Ohio had been low-key, unorthodox -- and passionate. But as it heads towards the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, the Trump effort is taking on a more traditional tone. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze takes a closer look at the balance between grass-roots passion and campaign organization.

Late last month – after a litany of new reports about Donald Trump’s campaign lagging behind Hillary Clinton’s -- the GOP presidential candidate hired Ohio native and respected political consultant Bob Paduchik to run his campaign here. Trump hadn’t stepped foot in the state publicly since he lost the March primary to Gov. John Kasich. But Paduchik quickly organized fundraisers and rallies in southeastern and southwestern Ohio, both of which backed Trump in the primary and continue to embrace his message.

Last week, thousands cheered him in a gym in St. Clairsville, especially when he promised, “We are going to make our country great again and greater, greater, greater than ever before. Thank you, Ohio. Thank you!” 

But Trump’s appeal extends beyond southern Ohio and beyond big rallies.

This is not your father's NASCAR
"This is a nitro funny-car body. This is a carbon-fiber replica," John Bojec explains as he gives a tour of Speed City, a family-run company in Mentor that sells high-performance racing-car parts. Bojec is also a drag racer – the kind of drag racer whose nitro-methane-fueled car hits 320 mph in less than four seconds.

Speed City body
Credit M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU
/
WKSU
Speed City is shopping for sponsors to transform a body like this into a message for Donald Trump.

  “We have these 10,000-plus horsepower machines that make the ground shake. We have their attention."

And what Bojec wants to do with at least some of that attention is turn it toward Donald Trump – an in-kind donation like no other.

“We have 85 million currently in our fan base. We have a tremendous amount of reach, reach in areas typically not seen in normal political campaigns.”

The message he hopes to deliver in that apolitical space is that Donald Trump is the solution to what ails America.  “As a business owner I’m going to go to the person that I think is going to give us the best chance to surviving in this world of business. And I like his persona. I think he knows what he wants and how to get it.” 

Finding like-minded sponsors
Speed City took its message to corporate sponsors to underwrite the cost of the Trump car and crew. That’s about $3 million a year to build, race and – repeatedly and extensively -- rebuild.

John Bojec and Speed City marketing chief Rob Trhlin
Credit M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU
/
WKSU
John Bojec and Speed City marketing chief Rob Trhlin says Trump and high-performance racing go together.

They had envisioned a car body specially designed along a Trump theme – perhaps playing off the appeal of a campaign music video called “Trump Train.” But they’ve had to scale back on that, settling for bold decals instead of a full paint job on the car set to race in August in Brainard, Minn.

Still, they’re convinced the Trump message and the hot-rod racing audience is a natural.

Organization can't be an afterthought
Danielle SarverCoombs says Speed City is likely right. But the associate dean of Kent State’s College of Communications – who studies politics and the media -- says elections require more than a core audience.

Sarver Coombs
Credit M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU
/
WKSU
Sarver Coombs says a campaign must reach more than the converted.

  “I think what they’re trying to see is: Are there nontraditional ways to attract voters who are going to not be looking at mainstream media, ... and find new ways to reach them. The critique of that sort of approach is that the people who are going to be exposed to that message are probably ones who are more likely already in the Trump camp.”

According to Michael Cornfield, who heads George Washington University’s campaign management school, reaching outside the camp takes organization: People who know who to target, are trained on how to deliver their message, have the talking points that give a campaign a coherent message and gather and digest “fresh intelligence” on each voter.

“An organized campaign works more efficiently than one that really has just passion going for it.”

Cornfield says Trump’s campaign has been late in recognizing the value of that efficiency. But what of the passion that’s been on display at rallies like the one in St. Clairsville last week, by people like Krista Monroe and Dawn Tenley?

"This is my third rally. We love Trump because he speaks his mind, he’s not politically correct. "

Cornfield and Coombs acknowledge organization without passion has its own set of problems. So the job of the new crew of pros coming onto the Trump campaign in Ohio and elsewhere will be to keep the grass roots nurtured while rebuilding the engine. 

Tags

Government & Politicselection 2016Donald TrumpRobert PaduchikSpeed CityJohn Bojec
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze