© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Lawmaker Questions Policing Task Force After Latest Police-Involved Shootings

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 7, 2016 at 8:05 PM EDT
Rep. Alicia Reece
THE OHIO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Controversial police-involved shootings in Louisiana and Minnesota are raising a lot of questions about racial discrimination by law enforcement. 

Democratic State Representative Alicia Reece says the Governor’s task force on community policing, which was set up 18 months ago, is not enough. She says lawmakers need to pass bills involving body cameras, grand jury reform, police transparency measures and more.

“The General Assembly can no longer hide behind the task force because the people want action and they want action now and so there’s a disconnect between the Statehouse, as I tell people, and your house.”

Reece says she and other members of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus plan to push for criminal justice reforms once the General Assembly comes back to work this fall.

Tags

Government & PoliticsAlicia ReeceOhio Legislative Black Caucustask force on community policingGeneral Assembly
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content