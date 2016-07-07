Ohio Lawmaker Questions Policing Task Force After Latest Police-Involved Shootings

Controversial police-involved shootings in Louisiana and Minnesota are raising a lot of questions about racial discrimination by law enforcement.

Democratic State Representative Alicia Reece says the Governor’s task force on community policing, which was set up 18 months ago, is not enough. She says lawmakers need to pass bills involving body cameras, grand jury reform, police transparency measures and more.

“The General Assembly can no longer hide behind the task force because the people want action and they want action now and so there’s a disconnect between the Statehouse, as I tell people, and your house.”

Reece says she and other members of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus plan to push for criminal justice reforms once the General Assembly comes back to work this fall.