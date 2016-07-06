Ohio Senate Race on Track to be One of the Most Expensive This Year
This year’s Senate bout between Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman and Democratic former Governor Ted Strickland is becoming one of the most expensive races in the country.
Portman has $13.4 million cash on hand. Strickland, who hasn’t released his second quarter earnings yet, currently has $2.7 million cash on hand.
David Cohen is a professor of political science at the University of Akron. He says while Portman has a huge financial advantage, he’ll need to use more of his money to increase his name recognition, which doesn’t have to be a disadvantage.
“Because not only is he defining himself but he’s defining himself in a positive light and explaining his policy positions,” he said.
According to OpenSecrets.org, Ohio’s Senate race is the second most expensive, raking in more than $23 million so far.