Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Senate Race on Track to be One of the Most Expensive This Year

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published July 6, 2016 at 8:53 PM EDT
Rob Portman and Ted Strickland
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

This year’s Senate bout between Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman and Democratic former Governor Ted Strickland is becoming one of the most expensive races in the country. 

Portman has $13.4 million cash on hand. Strickland, who hasn’t released his second quarter earnings yet, currently has $2.7 million cash on hand.

David Cohen is a professor of political science at the University of Akron. He says while Portman has a huge financial advantage, he’ll need to use more of his money to increase his name recognition, which doesn’t have to be a disadvantage.

“Because not only is he defining himself but he’s defining himself in a positive light and explaining his policy positions,” he said.

According to OpenSecrets.org, Ohio’s Senate race is the second most expensive, raking in more than $23 million so far.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
