Kasich Says He's Not Looking for Trump Delegates

Gov. John Kasich says he hasn’t made a decision on whether or not he’ll endorse presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Kasich says he’ll be in Cleveland the week of the Republican National Convention, but he hasn’t decided if he’ll attend the event. And the former presidential hopeful adds that he’s not thinking about delegates who may turn away from Trump and vote for him instead.

“I haven’t even thought about it. This is Donald Trump’s convention and I wish him well at the convention. I’m a very happy, relaxed guy with having had a great experience. I’m not interested in trying to disrupt any of the proceedings. I’m going to still speak out about the things I care about, but that’s the extent of it.”

Polls still show Kasich would do better than Trump against presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. He says that’s old news, and he’s only interested now in voicing his concerns about the nation’s political divisions, the attacks on people based on their religion and his support for trade with adjustments to U.S. policies.

Correction: The original story referred to possibility of delegates switching their endorsement to Kasich. Technically, delegates "vote", not "endorse". The first paragraph of this story has been changed to reflect that.