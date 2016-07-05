© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio's Auditor Is Set to Address Congress on Food Stamp Programs

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 5, 2016 at 9:40 AM EDT
Dave Yost
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio Auditor Dave Yost is going to Congress. Yost will take his concerns about a big federal program to a House committee this week.    

Yost will testify before the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture Wednesday. He’ll be talking about his limited audit of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as the food-stamp program.

Yost found evidence some fraud is occurring but said he couldn’t get the information he needs to determine the extent of the problem. Ohio's auditor says he wants the federal government to turn the program over to the states so they can have better control over it.

Lisa HamlerFugitt with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks says the amount of fraud within the system is very small and should be prosecuted. But she says the vast majority of food-stamp recipients really need them and should not have to suffer because of the wrongdoing of others.

Tags

Government & PoliticsDave YostCongressfood stamp programsLisa Hamler Fugitt
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content