Ohio's Auditor Is Set to Address Congress on Food Stamp Programs

Ohio Auditor Dave Yost is going to Congress. Yost will take his concerns about a big federal program to a House committee this week.

Yost will testify before the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture Wednesday. He’ll be talking about his limited audit of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as the food-stamp program.

Yost found evidence some fraud is occurring but said he couldn’t get the information he needs to determine the extent of the problem. Ohio's auditor says he wants the federal government to turn the program over to the states so they can have better control over it.

Lisa HamlerFugitt with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks says the amount of fraud within the system is very small and should be prosecuted. But she says the vast majority of food-stamp recipients really need them and should not have to suffer because of the wrongdoing of others.