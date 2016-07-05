Ohio Libertarians Fail to Secure a Minor Party Spot for November's Ballot

There are three political parties in Ohio that have the chance to put a nominee on this November’s ballot for president. But another party will have to go a different route.

Former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson will not be listed as the Libertarian presidential nominee on Ohio’s November ballot.

Johnson and his running-mate, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, were nominated by the party in May. But Ohio’s recent change in its minor party laws means the Libertarians in this state had to reapply for its candidates to be designated by party by collecting more than 30,000 signatures.

The party’s spokesman, Aaron Harris, says that would cost too much money. So instead, Libertarians are working to get Johnson on the ballot in Ohio as an independent candidate.

Harris says, despite the technicality, it’s still an exciting time for Libertarians.

“People are willing and eager to find another option. Gary Johnson’s going to be that option in all 50 states including Ohio. And if you look at his track record, he’s a pretty moderate, pretty professional, competent candidate especially compared to Trump and Hillary,” Harris said.

Presumptive nominees -- Donald Trump for the Republicans, Hillary Clinton for the Democrats and Jill Stein for the Green Party -- can qualify for the ballot as soon as they get the nod from their party conventions.