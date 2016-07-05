© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Libertarians Fail to Secure a Minor Party Spot for November's Ballot

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published July 5, 2016 at 5:48 PM EDT
Libertarian Party logo
The Libertarian Party

There are three political parties in Ohio that have the chance to put a nominee on this November’s ballot for president. But another party will have to go a different route. 

Former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson will not be listed as the Libertarian presidential nominee on Ohio’s November ballot.

Johnson and his running-mate, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, were nominated by the party in May. But Ohio’s recent change in its minor party laws means the Libertarians in this state had to reapply for its candidates to be designated by party by collecting more than 30,000 signatures.

The party’s spokesman, Aaron Harris, says that would cost too much money. So instead, Libertarians are working to get Johnson on the ballot in Ohio as an independent candidate.

Harris says, despite the technicality, it’s still an exciting time for Libertarians.

“People are willing and eager to find another option. Gary Johnson’s going to be that option in all 50 states including Ohio. And if you look at his track record, he’s a pretty moderate, pretty professional, competent candidate especially compared to Trump and Hillary,” Harris said.

Presumptive nominees -- Donald Trump for the Republicans, Hillary Clinton for the Democrats and Jill Stein for the Green Party -- can qualify for the ballot as soon as they get the nod from their party conventions.

Government & PoliticsGary JohnsonBill WeldAaron HarrisLibertarian Partyelection 2016
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
