Trump's Delayed Response to High Court's Abortion Ruling Disappoints Some Christian Conservatives

Presumptive Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump met with conservative Christian leaders last week, but then went more than three days without addressing a major Supreme Court ruling that rejected abortion restrictions in Texas that are similar to ones in Ohio.

Donald Trump didn’t mention the Supreme Court ruling on Twitter or in campaign rallies. But days after it happened, he told a conservative talk show host that if he got to pick the Supreme Court justices, the ruling would’ve been different.

That matches what he told Ohio Right to Life and several other pro-life groups during a meeting last week.

Still, Mike Gonidakis of Ohio Right to Life says he was somewhat disappointed with the delayed response.

"At the end of the day, rhetoric is one thing, political rhetoric is another thing. But actions speak louder than words. I have his list of 11 (potential high court nominees); it’s public, it’s on his website and that’s who he’ll appoint.”

The high court decision was 5-3, so single appointment to replace Antonin Scalia -- who died in February -- would ot have swung the decision.

Ohio Right to Life is still mulling over whether to endorse Trump.