Government & Politics

New Law to Allow for Faster Public Records Access

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published June 29, 2016 at 6:23 PM EDT
photo of Keith Faber
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A bill that defines a new process for resolving conflicts over access to public information has been signed into law. 

Republican Senate President Keith Faber’s bill moved quickly through the legislature.

It allows an individual to accelerate the method of challenging the public records access process by filing a complaint with the Court of Claims for $25 instead of hiring legal representative and going straight to court.

Through the new method, the Court of Claims will begin a mediation process. If that fails, a Special Master there will make an expedited recommendation for the court to consider before issuing a binding decision.

Faber had said the proposal removes the legal and financial barriers that ordinary Ohioans sometimes face when trying to get public records. The Ohio Newspaper Association supports the new law. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
