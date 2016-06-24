© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

James Obergefell, Democratic Lawmakers Push for LGBT Protections in Ohio Anti-Bias Laws

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published June 24, 2016 at 5:06 PM EDT
photo of Jim Obergefell
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Equal rights advocates are celebrating the one-year anniversary of the monumental Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage. But they say there’s still more work to do. 

Jim Obergefell of Cincinnati was the lead plaintiff in the Supreme Court case. He says federal and state officials should continue fighting for the cause by adding sexual orientation and gender identification to the anti-bias laws.

“A couple who exercises their constitutional right to marry should not then suffer, should not then face the prospect of losing a job, losing their home because of it,” he said.

A group of state Democratic lawmakers made a similar appeal saying the added protections would people in the LGBT community to enjoy the same rights as any other citizen.

The House speaker’s office has said he plans to discuss the bill with his caucus when they return in November.

