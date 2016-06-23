State Lawmaker Is Ready to Work on Democratic Platform

Both major parties are working on the platforms that will be decided at their conventions next month. And the 15 member committee working to create the Democratic Party's platform meets in St. Louis this weekend. It includes four members of Congress, several activists, and a state representative from Cincinnati.

The platform is expected to include Israel, trade, Wall Street, super delegates, fracking, Black Lives Matter and health care – but Rep. Alicia Reece wants to add in criminal justice reform and voting rights changes too.

“I’m going to fight for all of these. We know that we’re not going to get everything, but I think that one thing that we can guarantee is that the state of Ohio, our voices, I’m going to present them. And out of that we will have some of the different issues that I think are important.”

Hearings on the platform were held in Washington and Phoenix, and Reece held a hearing in Columbus – activists told her they want payday lending regulations, public money only for high-performing charter schools and workplace discrimination protections for women.