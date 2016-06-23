© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Bipartisan Group Looks to Revive Civility in Politics

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published June 23, 2016 at 9:46 PM EDT
civility_group_larose_driehaus_celeste_stebelton.jpg
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

  A group of state lawmakers are backing a national campaign to bring back something they believe is lacking in politics: civility. 

The bipartisan group supporting the Revive Civility Campaign is calling on politicians to raise the standard of civil discourse. Republican Senator Frank LaRose of the Akron area says for too long, governing has had an “us versus them” mentality.

“This kind of tribal attitude that people take, ‘well I’m a member of the Elephant Tribe so I must go to war with the Donkey Tribe,’” LaRose said.

LaRose was joined by Democratic Rep. Denise Driehaus of Cincinnati, former Republican Rep. Gerald Stebelton and former Democratic Rep. Michael Stinziano.

The group says they’d like all politicians, including Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, to pull their negative campaign ads off the air.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
