Bipartisan Group Looks to Revive Civility in Politics

A group of state lawmakers are backing a national campaign to bring back something they believe is lacking in politics: civility.

The bipartisan group supporting the Revive Civility Campaign is calling on politicians to raise the standard of civil discourse. Republican Senator Frank LaRose of the Akron area says for too long, governing has had an “us versus them” mentality.

“This kind of tribal attitude that people take, ‘well I’m a member of the Elephant Tribe so I must go to war with the Donkey Tribe,’” LaRose said.

LaRose was joined by Democratic Rep. Denise Driehaus of Cincinnati, former Republican Rep. Gerald Stebelton and former Democratic Rep. Michael Stinziano.

The group says they’d like all politicians, including Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, to pull their negative campaign ads off the air.