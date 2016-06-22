Quinnipiac Poll Shows Portman and Strickland are Tied in November Senate Run

It’s not just the presidential contest that’s close in Ohio - a new poll shows the race for the U.S. Senate is tied, with a little under five months to go before the election.

The Quinnipiac University poll shows Republican Senator Rob Portman and Democratic challenger, former Governor Ted Strickland, tied at 47 percent.

The poll shows Portman leads with men and whiter and older voters, while Strickland leads with women, minorities and younger voters.

It also shows the incumbent still struggles with name recognition - one in three surveyed say they don’t know enough about Portman to formulate an opinion about him while about 1 in five say the same about Strickland.

The U.S. Senate race in Ohio is one of the most watched in the nation, and is likely to be one of the most expensive.