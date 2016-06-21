© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Quinnipiac Poll Shows Trump, Clinton Are Tied in Ohio

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published June 21, 2016 at 8:51 AM EDT

The race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in Ohio is a dead heat, according to the latest Quinnipiac poll. And as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, a lot of people are feeling a lot less enthusiastic about this election than ones in the past. 

 

Trump’s slight lead over Clinton in the days after he clinched the GOP nomination has faded, thanks largely to likely women-voters moving to Clinton, 48—31 percent. Trump continues to lead with white voters, independent voters and especially among men and Republicans. Clinton dominates with Democrats and nonwhite voters.

But 43 percent of the Ohio voters say they’re less enthusiastic than they have been in past presidential elections; only 30 percent say they’re more charged up. And nearly half of those surveyed continue to give both candidates strongly unfavorable ratings.

Voters give Clinton the edge on most international issues, immigration, intelligence and preparedness to be president. Trump gets the advantage on jobs, trustworthiness being inspiring and leadership. And voters say they’re more likely to want him at their backyard barbeque, but want her to come to their aid in a personal crisis.

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
