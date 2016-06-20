Senate Candidate Ted Strickland Launches "Ohio Families First" Plan

The Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate has launched a campaign that he says will help families.

Former Gov. Ted Strickland says his Ohio Families First Plan supports women by ensuring equal pay for equal work, access to paid sick days, affordable childcare and by allowing women, not their employers or government, to make decisions about health care.

“I’m the guy who is going to be the fighter for you in the Senate and Rob Portman is actually hurting you with his voting,” Strickland said.

In a written statement, former Attorney General Betty Montgomery, a supporter of Republican Sen. Rob Portman, says Strickland only had women in 37 percent of his appointed position and says there was a 20 percent pay gap. Portman has his own group, Women for Portman, who says he fights for equal pay and opportunities for women.