© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000

Senate Candidate Ted Strickland Launches "Ohio Families First" Plan

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published June 20, 2016 at 7:49 PM EDT
photo of Rob Portman and Ted Strickland
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate has launched a campaign that he says will help families. 

Former Gov. Ted Strickland says his Ohio Families First Plan supports women by ensuring equal pay for equal work, access to paid sick days, affordable childcare and by allowing women, not their employers or government, to make decisions about health care.

“I’m the guy who is going to be the fighter for you in the Senate and Rob Portman is actually hurting you with his voting,” Strickland said.

In a written statement, former Attorney General Betty Montgomery, a supporter of Republican Sen. Rob Portman, says Strickland only had women in 37 percent of his appointed position and says there was a 20 percent pay gap. Portman has his own group, Women for Portman, who says he fights for equal pay and opportunities for women.

Tags

Government & PoliticsTed StricklandOhio Families First Planelection 2016Rob Portman
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content