Government & Politics

Ohio Delegates Can Stay Above the Fray Until Kasich Releases Them

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published June 20, 2016 at 8:34 PM EDT
Donald Trump speaking at one of his rallys
KAREN KASLER
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

  A small group of anyone-but-Trump Republicans is pushing to change the rules to free delegates from the results of state primaries and caucuses to vote their consciences at the Republican National Convention.  But for Ohio’s delegates, at least for now, that’s not a concern. 

Ohio switched to a winner-take-all primary in March, and that winner was Gov. John Kasich. So less than a month before the convention begins in Cleveland, all 66 Ohio delegates remain pledged to Kasich. Stark County Commissioner Janet Creighton is one of them.

“We will go into that convention, and we will basically march to the orders of the governor because that’s how we got there. But I think there are probably other factions throughout the country that maybe have decided that maybe they think we should go another direction. Personally, I think it will be very difficult to change the structure and to change the direction that we’re headed.”

Creighton, who is attending her fifth convention, has served on a platform committee, as well as a delegate and alternate.

Kasich has not yet endorsed Donald Trump and has indicated he may not.

Government & Politics
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
