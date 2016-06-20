© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
GOP Leaders to Discuss Rules Change for Cleveland's Republican National Convention

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 20, 2016 at 8:48 PM EDT
RNC Logo
REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE

  As polls show likely Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is trailing presumptive Democratic choice Hillary Clinton, reports are again surfacing that Republicans will be making moves to try to change the rules for next month’s convention in Cleveland.

The Rules Committee will meet a week before next month’s convention, and it could be an interesting session, says University of Cincinnati political science professor David Niven.

“Conventions can change all their own rules if their convention delegates are willing to do it. So there really aren’t rules until the convention starts,” Niven said.

Niven says each state makes its choice on picking delegates – some are loyal to the candidate, some to the party. And he notes that there were efforts to change the rules at the Republican convention in 1976 and the Democratic convention in 1980, but the party’s nominees stayed the same. 

Government & PoliticsDonald TrumpRepublican National ConventionDavid Nivenelection 2016delegates
