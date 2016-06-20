© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Even Before Game 7, the Transformation of the Q from Sports to Politics had Begun

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published June 20, 2016 at 8:56 AM EDT

Here's the time-lapse image of the start of Quicken Loan's arena's transformation  released by the Republican National Convention's Committee on Arrangements.

-E

It picks up after Game 6 of the NBA Championship Finals. Fans still packed into the place on Sunday for a party to watch the Cavs for Game 7 in Oakland, where they beat the Golden Sate Warriors and won Cleveland's first major sports championship in 52 years.

Government & Politics
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze