Tim Ryan Says He'd be Honored to Run with Hillary Clinton

Two elected officials from Northeast Ohio are said to be on Hillary Clinton's short-list for running mate.

Northeast Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan’s name came up this week in a Wall Street Journal report as a possible vice presidential candidate. And if Clinton asks, he says he would gladly accept.

“It’s an honor to even be mentioned, especially with the list of people who I’m mentioned with. I’m still a kid from Niles, Ohio, so to see your name in that context is really humbling.

"We’ll see what happens. I want to help her, I want to help her as much as I can, and whatever capacity she wants me to help, I’m going to be there.”

If not as vice president, Ryan says he would be happy to be a surrogate in Congress to help Clinton more her agenda forward. The other Ohio Democrat said to be on Clinton’s list as a possible vice president, Sen. Sherrod Brown, has consistently said he wants to remain in Congress.