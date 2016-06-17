© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000

Ohio Right to Life Says Donald Trump Needs a More Unifying Message to Win Ohio

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 17, 2016 at 7:08 PM EDT
photo of Donald Trump
ANDY CHOW
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Social conservatives from Ohio and other key states in this upcoming presidential contest have been invited to a closed-door meeting with presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump next week. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler talked to one of them – the head of the state’s leading anti-abortion group.

Mike Gonidakis with Ohio Right to Life says he wants to ask Trump specifically about his campaign strategy.

“Simply put, unless he has a more inviting message, it’s going to be very difficult for him to win Ohio. And without winning Ohio, you’re not going to win the White House. So I’m going to ask him simply to explain the strategy and what he’s going to do in addition to what’s he's currently doing, because the current strategy doesn’t work.”

Gonidakis says to win Ohio, Trump needs social conservatives, but they also need him, since Gonidakis says they can’t vote for likely Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Gonidakis says Trump needs a more unifying message to attract pro-life voters in Ohio, but he admits that Trump is the only option most of those voters will consider.

“We’re sort of in a damned-if-you-do, damned-if-you-don’t position, but it’s the position we find ourselves in because America voted. So at the end of the day, our only option truly is to vote for Donald Trump, because the thought of Hillary Clinton will set our movement back for generations to come.”

Gonidakis says he and the other conservative leaders were invited to the private meeting by the Trump campaign Tuesday in New York, and it will be closed to the media.

Tags

Government & PoliticsDonald Trumpelection 2016Mike GonidakisOhio Right to Life
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content