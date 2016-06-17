Ohio Democratic Party Chairman Says Kasich Veto Saves Ohio More Embarrassment

Gov. John Kasich is being praised by Democrats and criticized by many fellow Republicans for vetoing what some have called a poll tax.

Today, the governor rejected a Republican-backed measure that would have required anyone requesting extended Election Day polling hours to post a bond equal to what the extra hours would cost the state. If a court rejected the extension, the person who filed it would forfeit the bond.

The chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party, David Pepper, believes Kasich wants to avoid another loss in court over voting rules.

“The Democratic Party has sued on almost every one of these laws, and we have won virtually every single case. It’s cost the state a whole lot of embarrassment, a whole lot of time and money. And we’re glad that the governor at least sees that, even if people like John Husted and Mike DeWine and the Legislature can’t figure it out. It’s great news today for the voters and for basic constitutional rights.”

In issuing only the second veto of his six years in office, Kasich said he the bill would have limited judge's discretion and could have deterred people from seeking extended polling hours in cases where keeping polls open longer is necessary.