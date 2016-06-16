© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Brown Says Filibuster Over Guns May be Moving the Needle

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published June 16, 2016 at 2:26 PM EDT
Sherrod Brown
WKSU FILE PHOTO

Ohio’s Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown says he’s seen some movement this week toward a federal bill that would limit access to guns. 

Brown was among the 37 senators who joined the 15-hour filibuster led by Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy this week to try to force the Senate to take up two gun bills.

“At least at a minimum doing background checks and at least at a minimum saying, ‘If you are on the no-fly list, if the government thinks you might be a terrorist, you may not buy a gun, period.’ And there are  too many of my colleagues that are in the pocket of the gun lobby and continue to stop any kind of response from the government.”

Brown also supports a bill limiting the sale of assault-style guns.

Ohio’s other senator, Republican Rob Portman, says he supports a bill banning gun sales to terrorists if there’s enough due-process for people who think they’re on the list by mistake. He has not supported universal background checks.    

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
