Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted Unveils a Plan to Alert Ohioans on Their Voter Status

The state’s top elections official plans to alert nearly 2 million people that they aren’t registered to vote or that they need to update their voter information.

Secretary of State Jon Husted is teaming up with the Electronic Registration Information Center, which Husted says has sophisticated software and cross-state information to identify who in Ohio is eligible to vote but is not registered --nand who is registered but needs to update their information.

Husted says his office will then notify those people and, as he puts it, eliminate excuses.

“There’s no reason that any Ohioan will have not to vote in November,” Husted said.

Husted says cleaning up the voter rolls will cut down on the amount of provisional ballots , which will speed up election lines and increase the likelihood of someone’s vote being counted.