Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted Unveils a Plan to Alert Ohioans on Their Voter Status

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published June 15, 2016 at 10:36 PM EDT
jon_husted_on_cleaning_voter_rolls_-_chow.jpg
ANDY CHOW
/
OPR

The state’s top elections official plans to alert nearly 2 million people that they aren’t registered to vote or that they need to update their voter information. 

Secretary of State Jon Husted is teaming up with the Electronic Registration Information Center, which Husted says has sophisticated software and cross-state information to identify who in Ohio is eligible to vote but is not registered --nand who is registered but needs to update their information.

Husted says his office will then notify those people and, as he puts it, eliminate excuses.

“There’s no reason that any Ohioan will have not to vote in November,” Husted said.

Husted says cleaning up the voter rolls will cut down on the amount of provisional ballots , which will speed up election lines and increase the likelihood of someone’s vote being counted.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
