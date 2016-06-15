Following Orlando, Ohio Gov. John Kasich Worries About Safety During the GOP Convention

Gov. John Kasich says the mass shooting in Orlando shows the importance of making sure safety measures are in place at places where large crowds gather.

Kasich says safety will be a concern for the Republican National Convention in Cleveland next month, and he'll be talking to the Ohio Highway Patrol about how to increase security.

“Part of it has to do with an ability to have better exits planned in all of these buildings. This is kind of a reality of where we are and we are obviously going to have to step up our game around this.”

Kasich says he doesn’t want to have a knee-jerk reaction where gun control is concerned. But Kasich says while gun laws are more of a federal issue, this is a problem that requires a comprehensive approach.