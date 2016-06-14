© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio's Supreme Court Considers Whether Images from Police Body Cams are Open to the Public

WKSU | By Steve Brown
Published June 14, 2016 at 10:12 PM EDT
Body cams

  The Ohio Supreme Court today heard from attorneys in two cases revolving around the question of whether police body camera footage is public record. 

The first case made nationwide headlines when a white former University of Cincinnati police officer fatally shot an unarmed black man during a minor traffic stop. In the other case, state troopers initially refused to release footage of a high-speed chase. The Cincinnati Enquirer sued.

And in arguments before the state's high court, the paper’s attorney John Greiner compared body cam footage to police reports, "which essentially record the initial interaction between the police and the public in written form,” John Greiner.

The state’s attorney Jeffrey Clark says the footage falls under an exemption for investigatory documents.

“And that means it doesn’t have to be released, but it doesn’t prohibit its release,” Clark explained.

In both cases, the body cam footage was eventually released.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio Supreme CourtCincinnati EnquirerJeffrey Clarkbody camerasJohn Greiner
Related Content