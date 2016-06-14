© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Kasich Signs Ohio's Good Samaritan Law

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published June 14, 2016 at 12:51 AM EDT
photo of Robert Sprague
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. John Kasich has signed a bill that supporters hope will save drug users from deadly overdoses.

Republican State Rep. Robert Sprague says often times, people could save lives of overdose victims but don’t because they are afraid they will face prosecution in the process of providing help.

“Eight out of 10 people who use prescription pain killers or overdose from heroin are using with someone else. But eight of out 10 who are found from a drug overdose are found alone.”

The “Good Samaritan” law will provide some immunity to people who try to get help for someone who is overdosing. Nearly three-dozen states now have a law like this on the books.

One woman's dilemma

photo of Cindy Koumountzis
Credit JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Cindy Koumountzis of North Canton speaks at news conference at Ohio Statehou

Cindy Koumoutzis called 9-1-1 when her daughter was overdosing. But the North Canton mom says she told the emergency operator to cancel that call once her daughter was revived "because I do not want to be charged, I don’t want my daughter charged and this is my place of residence.”

Koumoutzis says law Kasich signed would protect family members and friends who need to seek help for someone who has overdosed. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
