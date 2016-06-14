Kasich Signs Ohio's Good Samaritan Law

Gov. John Kasich has signed a bill that supporters hope will save drug users from deadly overdoses.

Republican State Rep. Robert Sprague says often times, people could save lives of overdose victims but don’t because they are afraid they will face prosecution in the process of providing help.

“Eight out of 10 people who use prescription pain killers or overdose from heroin are using with someone else. But eight of out 10 who are found from a drug overdose are found alone.”

The “Good Samaritan” law will provide some immunity to people who try to get help for someone who is overdosing. Nearly three-dozen states now have a law like this on the books.

One woman's dilemma

Cindy Koumoutzis called 9-1-1 when her daughter was overdosing. But the North Canton mom says she told the emergency operator to cancel that call once her daughter was revived "because I do not want to be charged, I don’t want my daughter charged and this is my place of residence.”

Koumoutzis says law Kasich signed would protect family members and friends who need to seek help for someone who has overdosed.