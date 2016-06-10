© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Two Kasich Delegates Will Skip the Republican Convention

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 10, 2016 at 10:03 AM EDT
photo of Sen. Shannon Jones
OHIO SENATE

  Gov. John Kasich left the Republican presidential race last month, but he still has 161 delegates – including 66 he won by winning the Ohio primary. But now two of those Kasich delegates say the party will have to replace them at the party’s convention in Cleveland next month. 

Sen. Shannon Jones (R-Springboro) calls herself a conscientious objector to the nomination of Donald Trump, and says she’s let the Ohio Republican Party know her decision.

“Rather than participate in something that’s a foregone conclusion that is trying to be orchestrated in a way that creates some sense of unity, I’m objecting to the choice that’s in front of us,” Jones says.

She calls this is a personal decision, not a crusade, but she says skipping the convention is consistent with the values that she’s trying to instill in her children. Rep. Ross McGregor (R-Springfield) has also dropped out as a delegate because he says he’ll be traveling.

Government & PoliticsSen. Shannon JonesRep. Ross McGregorRNCelection 2016Ohio Republican Party
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
