Ohio Auditor Warns Local Governments About Cyber Attacks

By Andy Chow
Published June 10, 2016 at 10:14 AM EDT
The state’s auditor is warning local governments about a new scam that seems to be ramping up around Ohio and taking taxpayer money.

Auditor Dave Yost says local governments need to verify where emails are coming from before workers click on links or opening attachments.

He says there’s been an uptick in reports to his office about cyber-attacks like ransomware that can take control of a government’s data in exchange for money and “spearphishing” which has bilked counties and townships out of thousands of dollars.

“We need all of our colleagues who are handling the public’s business to be aware that it’s out there and that you are vulnerable,” Yost said.

Yost says even trained employees in his own office fell victim to a mock virus that his staff sent out as a test.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
