Kasich: Trump's Heading in the Wrong Direction

Gov. John Kasich made it clear Thursday his endorsement of Donald Trump is not coming any time soon – if at all.

Kasich was asked about Trump during a bill signing in a classroom in Columbiana County -- one of his few public appearance since dropping out of the presidential race a month ago

“I have to see big change in him and he has to have a whole different message about unity and lifting people and we’ll see what happens here. But it certainly is not trending the right way.”

Kasich also said he’s not sure what he’ll be doing at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland next month.

The bill he signed Thursday speeds up testing and notification for communities of lead levels in water in schools, homes and other buildings.

