© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Federal Judge Rejects Delay of Ohio "Golden Week" Order

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 10, 2016 at 12:45 AM EDT
Ohio voting sticker
STATE OF OHIO

A federal judge has rejected the state’s request to delay his ruling that brought back the so-called Golden Week in which new voters could register and vote at the same time. 

In his initial ruling restoring the Golden Week, the judge had sided with the Ohio Democratic Party in its suit over the 2014 law – a law Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted defended in his appeal to delay that ruling.

“We have to have standards. We can’t have this ‘Golden Week’ out there, where people from other states are coming into Ohio, registering and voting in the same day and essentially creating voter fraud because of the fact that they’re really not Ohioans – they’re voting and they shouldn’t be eligible to vote,” the judge said.

If there’s no ruling by the full 6th Circuit Court in the coming weeks, new voters will be able to register and cast ballots during that one week for this fall’s presidential election.

Tags

Government & Politicsgolden weekJon Hustedfederal judgeEarly voting
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content