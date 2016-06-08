Sen. Sherrod Brown Calls Clinton's Nomination a Victory for Everyone

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown says Hillary Clinton becoming the nation’s first woman to win a major party presidential nomination is an emotional victory for everyone, especially women.

Brown says he thought first of his daughters and granddaughters after hearing the news following Tuesday’s primaries. And he remembered what he said recently to her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

“When I introduced her husband in Akron during the primary, I said, 'No offense Mr. President, but Hillary Clinton is the most qualified person to run for office in my lifetime.' And that is true if she is the first woman president or at least the first woman nominee. It was just an exciting, emotional time for women all over our country and particularly for girls, but really for all of us.”

Though his name has come up as a possible pick to be Clinton’s vice president, Brown reiterated that he is not interested in the position. But says he will put his efforts into helping Clinton win Ohio.