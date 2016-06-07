© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000

Portman Calls Trump's Comments Objectionable, but Stands by His Endorsement

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published June 7, 2016 at 5:36 PM EDT
photo of Rob Portman
BRIAN BULL
/
WCPN

Ohio’s Sen. Rob Portman says Donald Trump’s comments on the fitness of a federal judge are wrong, offensive and should be retracted. But, as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, he’s still endorsing Trump for president.

Portman says he won’t follow the lead of another GOP senator locked in a tight re-election race, Illinois’ Mark Kirk.

Kirk withdrew his endorsement of Trump after the presumptive presidential nominee repeatedly maintained that an American-born judge of Mexican descent cannot fairly oversee a case against Trump University. Kirk called Trump’s comments “un-American.”

Portman says he’s standing by his commitment to support the GOP’s nominee.

“I’m going to continue to disagree with him when he says something that I think is wrong. But as I’ve said at the outset I think it’s appropriate to support the Republican nominee. The people have made their choice clear.” 

Portman says he also agrees with Trump’s general positions on issues such as military preparedness and the economy, though he differs on some specifics.

He says he’s running a campaign quite separate from Trump, though he looks at the candidate in the totality.

Portman on the total candidate

“Ultimately, what you’re trying to do is elect a president who can get the country back on track in terms of economic growth, the opportunity to protect the country. So you have to look at those policy issues of course.

Portman’s race against former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland is one of a half-dozen Senate races in the country rated as a “toss up.” 

Government & Politicselection 2016Rob PortmanTed StricklandDonald Trump
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
