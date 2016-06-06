Ohio Picks Its Newest Member of Congress Tomorrow -- and Few Seem to Notice

Southwest Ohio voters will pick the successor to the man who was once second-in-line to the presidency tomorrow. And, as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, there’s little indication of much interest or turnout so far.

John Boehner resigned as speaker of the U.S. House and a member of Congress last fall. From a field of 15 candidates in the March primary, Republicans nominated businessman Warren Davidson. He was supported by the Tea Party faction of the GOP that was often in conflict with Boehner. Now – in the overwhelmingly Republican district -- Davidson is running against Democrat Corey Foister, a 26-year-old childhood cancer survivor.

Secretary of State Jon Husted says a lot of people don’t know there’s an election going on.

“You need just as many pollworkers for a special election as you do for a regular election. And a lot of pollworkers are not accustomed to working in June. And so it’s been a struggle to put all of this together.”

The special-election winner will have the advantage of incumbency in a run for a full two-year term in November.