Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Picks Its Newest Member of Congress Tomorrow -- and Few Seem to Notice

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published June 6, 2016 at 4:45 PM EDT
photo of John Husted
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

  Southwest Ohio voters will pick the successor to the man who was once second-in-line to the presidency tomorrow.  And, as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, there’s little indication of much interest or turnout so far.  

John Boehner resigned as speaker of the U.S. House and a member of Congress last fall. From a field of 15 candidates in the March primary, Republicans nominated businessman Warren Davidson. He was supported by the Tea Party faction of the GOP that was often in conflict with Boehner. Now – in the overwhelmingly Republican district -- Davidson is running against Democrat Corey Foister, a 26-year-old childhood cancer survivor.

Secretary of State Jon Husted says a lot of people don’t know there’s an election going on.

“You need just as many pollworkers for a special election as you do for a regular election. And a lot of pollworkers are not accustomed to working in June. And so it’s been a struggle to put all of this together.”

The special-election winner will have the advantage of incumbency in a run for a full two-year term in November.

Tags

Government & Politicselection 2016John BoehnerJon Husted
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
