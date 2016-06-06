© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Democrats Condemn Trump's Attack on a Judge, Press Portman to Drop his Endorsement

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published June 6, 2016 at 5:43 PM EDT
photo of Dan Ramos
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio Democrats are ratcheting up their attacks on Donald Trump after the presidential candidate questioned whether a federal judge’s heritage makes him unfit to oversee a lawsuit against the mogul. 

Donald Trump says the judge presiding over a lawsuit against his Trump University is being unfair because of his Mexican heritage. Ohio Democrats are firing back at Trump, saying those comments are racist and adding that the judge is an American-born citizen.

State Rep. Dan Ramos, a Democrat from Lorain, says as a Hispanic-American, he takes offense at what Trump is implying for him and his family.

“But if Mr. Trump can’t see this Indiana-born judge as an American judge, how can he see any of us who happen to have a shared heritage as American?”

Gov. John Kasich said through Twitter that Trump’s attacks are wrong and that he should apologize.

A call for Portman to act

photo of Rob Portman
Credit ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio Senator Rob Portman (R)

The Democrats  are also trying to hit U.S. Sen. Rob Portman over the controversy.

Criticism of Portman, too

Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper says Portman, who has endorsed Trump, should withdraw that support.

“Every Republican who is falling in line behind him is embracing Trump’s ugly and divisive rhetoric and dangerous policies. That includes our own Sen. Rob Portman who is twisting himself into a pretzel trying to simultaneously endorse and condemn Donald Trump.”

A spokesman for Portman said the senator strongly disagrees with Trump on this issue and that a person’s heritage is not relevant to their job performance.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
