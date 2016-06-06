Cleveland City Council Could Vote on Transgender Restroom Use this Week

This week, Cleveland City Council will hold its last regularly scheduled weekly meeting before breaking for the summer. One item that could come up today would allow transgender people to use restrooms that match their gender identity.

The Cleveland proposal would allow transgender people to use restrooms of their choosing in public places in the city including restaurants and theaters.

Though the issue isn’t on council’s legislative agenda for this week, officials say it could be added, and would likely be amended before a vote.

It includes provisions barring employees, owners or managers of public accommodations from discriminating against transgender people. Violators would face up a $1,000 fine and three months in jail.

Transgender restroom use has become a heated national debate. After this week Cleveland City Council will be on break until September, though it will hold single legislative meetings in July and August. If the transgender restroom legislation is not voted on this week, it could come up at one of those sessions.