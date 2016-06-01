© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Pays Out Nearly $50,000 to Settle a Suit With Planned Parenthood

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published June 1, 2016 at 5:10 PM EDT
photo of Planned Parenthood rally on statehouse steps
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state of Ohio has settled its legal battle with Planned Parenthood, agreeing to pay thousands in legal fees and to not enforce controversial rules on disposing of remains from abortions. 

Under a federal-court agreement, the state will pay more than $45,000 in legal fees for Planned Parenthood. Attorney General spokesman Dan Tierney says the deal reached back in December also said the state would not enforce an Ohio Department of Health rule involving disposal of fetal remains.

“What this really was was an agreement between the department of health and the plaintiffs for attorney fees.”

Planned Parenthood’s attorney, Al Gerhardstein, says the rule is unconstitutionally vague and his client wasn’t violating it.

“In fact, the state was using the same thing with respect to some of their medical facilities.”

Ohio lawmakers are considering two bills to require women todispos e of fetal remains either through cremation or burial.

Tags

Government & PoliticsPlanned Parenthood of Greater OhioAbortionOhio Attorney GeneralAl Gerhardsteinfetal tissue
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content