Ohio Pays Out Nearly $50,000 to Settle a Suit With Planned Parenthood

The state of Ohio has settled its legal battle with Planned Parenthood, agreeing to pay thousands in legal fees and to not enforce controversial rules on disposing of remains from abortions.

Under a federal-court agreement, the state will pay more than $45,000 in legal fees for Planned Parenthood. Attorney General spokesman Dan Tierney says the deal reached back in December also said the state would not enforce an Ohio Department of Health rule involving disposal of fetal remains.

“What this really was was an agreement between the department of health and the plaintiffs for attorney fees.”

Planned Parenthood’s attorney, Al Gerhardstein, says the rule is unconstitutionally vague and his client wasn’t violating it.

“In fact, the state was using the same thing with respect to some of their medical facilities.”

Ohio lawmakers are considering two bills to require women todispos e of fetal remains either through cremation or burial.