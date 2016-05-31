Cleveland Insists its RNC Security Measures are on Track

Cleveland officials laid out a comprehensive review today of all the preparations the city has gone through to ensure security during this summer’s Republican National Convention.

Some cities have rescinded offers to send additional police officers for the event, saying Cleveland isn’t ready. As WKSU’s Kevin Niedermier reports, city officials insist there will be enough security to keep everyone safe.

Representatives from the city’s police, fire, EMS, corrections and communications departments gave detailed accounts of more than a year of intense training and coordinating they’ve gone through to prepare for the RNC. And Deputy Police Chief Ed Tomba says they’re implementing what they’ve learned from other host cities, and that includes a less militaristic appearance.

“It’s going to be a different approach. During the planning process, I asked my counterparts across the country, 'I know what you did right; tell me what you did wrong or what you would do over if you could do it over again.' And that was one of the things they said: 'More bicycle officers, more foot patrols, more community engagement.'"

Tomba says that’s going to be the approach, and officers will only use protective gear if necessary to quell violence. He adds that there will be strong coordination between local state and national law enforcement agencies to handle any serious issues.