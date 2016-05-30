© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohioans for Medical Marijuana Ends Its Push for the November Ballot

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 30, 2016 at 7:52 PM EDT
photo of medical marijuana sign
FLICKR

The campaign is over for a group that was pushing a constitutional amendment that would have legalized medical marijuana in Ohio and that was critical of the bill to legalize medical pot that the Legislature passed on Wednesday. 

Lawmakers passed a medical marijuana bill that Ohioans for Medical Marijuana said fell short because it didn’t allow for home growing or smoking and limited the conditions for which pot could be recommended by doctors. But spokesman Aaron Marshall now says that bill is a big reason why his group’s campaign is over.

“Raising money for medical marijuana policy changes is incredibly difficult. And given the improvements that were made late in the game by the Legislature, and the fact that the governor’s expected to sign it, it’s just a tough road forward for us.”

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger said in a statement that this is welcome news and an indication that lawmakers will respond to the will of Ohioans.

Karen Kasler
