Lake Erie Wind Farm Gets an Unexpected $40 Million from the Feds

The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded $40 million to the group building a wind farm in Lake Erie. It’s one of three wind-power demonstration projects in the country to get the money, and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur called it “somewhat of a surprise,” after projects in Virginia and Oregon were downgraded. The three-year award is going to LEEDCo, which is building turbines about 10 miles off the coast of Cleveland. It would be the first fresh-water wind farm in the country and one of the first off-shore operations in the U.S. LEEDCo President Lorry Wagner described the federal money as “transformational” for the project.

DeWine threatens feds on transgender bathroom issue

Ohio’s attorney general and gubernatorial hopeful Mike DeWine has sent a letter to the Justice Department warning it not to try to enforce a “guidance” letter on school facilities and issues of gender identity

DeWine called it astonishing for “federal bureaucrats to nationalize and politicize the way schools address gender identity issues.”

He said he’ll fight any attempt to “remove these decisions from Ohio parents and local schools.” Eleven other states have sued the feds to block any such regulations.

The cost of Ohio's energy freeze

A new report estimates the freeze Republican lawmakers put on Ohio’s renewable energy standards will cost consumers and businesses $3 billion over 25 years. The study is by an advocacy group called the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. It says Ohio is missing out on federal wind production tax credit and that wind is now one of the lowest-cost sources of electricity. It claims Ohio is proppingng up FirstEnergy and other utilities at a cost to consumers.

Legal marijuana growing within a year?

The state senator who engineered the medical marijuana bill that is awaiting Gov. John Kasich’s action says the state could be growing plants legally by next year. Sen. Dave Burke told the Columbus Dispatch that products could be tested and available within 16 months. The bill would allow doctors to prescribe cannabis for some medical conditions, would regulate growth, manufacturing and sale and allow vapor, edible and pill form, but not smoking. Kasich has not yet said whether he’ll sign, veto or allow the bill to become law without his signature.

No camping in Edgewater during the RNC

Cleveland Metroparks has rejected a request by anti-war demonstrators to camp and hold a concert at Edgewater Park during the Republican National Convention. According to Cleveland.com, the park system hasn’t allowed overnight camping since it took over Edgewater from the state in 2013. It also turned down activist John Penley’s concert request because it says he admitted he didn’t have the resources and insurance to pull it off. Penley told Cleveland.com he’ll encourage people to use the park during its regular hours, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Will the Cavs move on tonight?

The Cavs could eliminate the Toronto Raptors tonight in Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. But the game is in Toronto, where the Cavs have haven’t won all season. The Cavs are up 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. If they win, they move onto the NBA finals for the second year in a row.