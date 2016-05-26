© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People

State Fights Judge's Order to Reinstate Ohio Voters' Golden Week

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 26, 2016 at 7:03 PM EDT
A photo of voters at a polling place
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU

  The state is appealing a decision by a federal judge this week that would have restored the week when Ohioans could both register to vote and cast a provisional ballot on the same day. 

Secretary of State Jon Husted is appealing Republican U.S. District Judge Michael Watson’s initial order to the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The order said eliminating the so called “golden week” was unconstitutional and violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 because it disproportionately hurt African American voters.

In Husted’s appeal, he argues the elimination of the golden week has bipartisan support, and it was eliminated because it had become an administrative problem and voter-integrity issue.

He claims out of state voters were illegally registering to vote and casting ballots during this time period. 

The Ohio Democratic Party, which filed the lawsuit to reinstate golden week, said Husted and Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine are "wasting Ohioans’ tax dollars, all in an effort to make it harder for Ohio voters to cast a ballot. ... It's a sad day."

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
