DeWine Surprises Few in Acknowledging He's Running for Governor

Attorney General Mike DeWine is answering a question that has been asked of him many times in recent months. He says he’s running for governor in 2018.

DeWine says he intends to run but says he doesn’t really want to talk about it right now.

“It certainly is no secret that I’m very much interested in running for governor in 2018 but I think it’s just too early to be making that formal announcement. We need to get this election behind us and people, I think, should be focusing on this election. It’s very, very important.”

Other statewide office holders who might run for governor include Secretary of State Jon Husted and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor though neither of them have talked about their intentions at this point. The Ohio Democratic Party’s Kirstin Alvanatakis says DeWine needs to drop the campaign talk and focus on doing his job right now.