Kasich Reflects On The 'Stupidity of Politics' At His First Post-Campaign Public Appearance

Gov. John Kasich made his first official appearance since leaving the race for the Republican nomination for president at the state’s 36th annual commemoration of the Holocaust at the Statehouse. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports there were echoes of his now-abandoned campaign in his remarks.

Credit KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU Gov. John Kasich (right) appears with Fran Greenberg, a Jewish woman who lost both of her parents during the Holocaust, and Bill Miller, a former Army colonel, who served in WW II.

Kasich was among those who spoke at the ceremony at the structure for which he’d advocated, the two-year-old Holocaust and Liberators Memorial. And he said it’s important to note the memorial’s location on the lawn of the Statehouse, where lawmakers would be passing a flurry of bills before summer break – during which many of them will spend time campaigning.

“Many times, the stupidity of politics can get in the way of their doing their job, and they’re afraid of this or afraid of that or afraid that something might not happen.”

Kasich also brought back a theme from his presidential campaign, saying everyone needs to live a life a bit bigger than themselves.