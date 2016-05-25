© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Kasich Reflects On The 'Stupidity of Politics' At His First Post-Campaign Public Appearance

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 25, 2016 at 9:01 PM EDT
photo of John Kasich
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. John Kasich made his first official appearance since leaving the race for the Republican nomination for president at the state’s 36th annual commemoration of the Holocaust at the Statehouse. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports there were echoes of his now-abandoned campaign in his remarks.

miller_and_greenberg_w_kasich.jpg
Credit KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. John Kasich (right) appears with Fran Greenberg, a Jewish woman who lost both of her parents during the Holocaust, and Bill Miller, a former Army colonel, who served in WW II.

Kasich was among those who spoke at the ceremony at the structure for which he’d advocated, the two-year-old Holocaust and Liberators Memorial. And he said it’s important to note the memorial’s location on the lawn of the Statehouse, where lawmakers would be passing a flurry of bills before summer break – during which many of them will spend time campaigning.

“Many times, the stupidity of politics can get in the way of their doing their job, and they’re afraid of this or afraid of that or afraid that something might not happen.”

Kasich also brought back a theme from his presidential campaign, saying everyone needs to live a life a bit bigger than themselves. 

Tags

Government & PoliticsJohn Kasich
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content