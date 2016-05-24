© 2020 WKSU
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Portman Says No Way to Being Trump's Running Mate and Again Suggests Kasich for the Job

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published May 24, 2016 at 6:37 PM EDT
  Ohio’s U.S. Sen. Rob Portman is endorsing Donald Trump for president, but emphatically ruling out any interest in being Trump’s running mate.  

Portman was vetted as one of the handful of people considered for GOP nominee Mitt Romney’s running mate in 2012. This year, he says he wouldn’t even consider filling out the questionnaire that campaigns usually give to potential VP candidates.

“I’ve been through this before so I kind of know what the drill is. And I would simply say what I’m telling to you, which is it’s not something I’m interested in pursuing.”

Portman is running for re-election to his Senate seat and says that’s where he’s focused. He’s repeatedly suggested Ohio Gov. John Kasich as Trump’s running mate. Kasich has not yet even endorsed Trump.  

