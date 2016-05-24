Portman Says No Way to Being Trump's Running Mate and Again Suggests Kasich for the Job

Ohio’s U.S. Sen. Rob Portman is endorsing Donald Trump for president, but emphatically ruling out any interest in being Trump’s running mate.

Portman was vetted as one of the handful of people considered for GOP nominee Mitt Romney’s running mate in 2012. This year, he says he wouldn’t even consider filling out the questionnaire that campaigns usually give to potential VP candidates.

“I’ve been through this before so I kind of know what the drill is. And I would simply say what I’m telling to you, which is it’s not something I’m interested in pursuing.”

Portman is running for re-election to his Senate seat and says that’s where he’s focused. He’s repeatedly suggested Ohio Gov. John Kasich as Trump’s running mate. Kasich has not yet even endorsed Trump.