Ohio Ends Planned Parenthood Funding Effective Today

A new state law goes into effect today that prevents public money from going to Planned Parenthood. Proponents of the law had singled-out Planned Parenthood as the leading provider of abortions in Ohio.

Iris Harvey, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, counters that her organization serves as the primary caregiver for many low-income patients. And under the new law, they may elect to not get screenings and treatment that were previously low- or no-cost.

“If they have to go to another place, if they have they have to jump through additional hoops where perhaps they have to go only on a certain day, at certain hours, that is a deterrent to a patient who is already laboring under economic issues.”

Credit PLANNED PARENTHOOD / PLANNED PARENTHOOD Harvey says the funding cuts will add to Ohio's STD problems.

The law targets more than $1 million that Planned Parenthood gets through Ohio's health department, which goes to several programs, including ones to reduce infant mortality and provide cancer screenings. Harvey calls the cuts irresponsible.

“Ohio already has the fifth and sixth number of gonorrhea and chlamydia diagnoses in the country, and we’re ranked 12th nationwide in the number of HIV diagnoses.”

Harvey stresses that the new law will not close Planned Parenthood’s doors, but will eliminate 70,000 STD screenings. Although the law takes effect today, Planned Parenthood has sued to have the restrictions blocked.