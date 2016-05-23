© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Judge Orders Temporary Halt to Defunding of Planned Parenthood

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 23, 2016 at 7:00 PM EDT
Photo of a Planned Parenthood building
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A federal judge has stopped Ohio from implementing a new law that would defund Planned Parenthood.  

On the same day the new law to strip Planned Parenthood of more than a million dollars in state funding was supposed to take effect, a federal judge in Cincinnati granted the organization’s request for a temporary restraining order.

The President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, Iris Harvey, says the law would take money away for cancer screenings, HIV tests and birth control and affect many low-income women who don’t have other options.

“We think this ruling is a victory for our patients in Ohio.”

But Mike Gonadakis, president of Ohio Right to Life, says the ruling hurts women who could be getting those services from community clinics.

“It’s a delay at best and it clearly demonstrates an overreach by Planned Parenthood,” says Gonadakis.

The law is on hold until June 6th

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
