Judge Orders Temporary Halt to Defunding of Planned Parenthood

A federal judge has stopped Ohio from implementing a new law that would defund Planned Parenthood.

On the same day the new law to strip Planned Parenthood of more than a million dollars in state funding was supposed to take effect, a federal judge in Cincinnati granted the organization’s request for a temporary restraining order.

The President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, Iris Harvey, says the law would take money away for cancer screenings, HIV tests and birth control and affect many low-income women who don’t have other options.

“We think this ruling is a victory for our patients in Ohio.”

But Mike Gonadakis, president of Ohio Right to Life, says the ruling hurts women who could be getting those services from community clinics.

“It’s a delay at best and it clearly demonstrates an overreach by Planned Parenthood,” says Gonadakis.

The law is on hold until June 6th.