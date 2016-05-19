© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Republicans Say They Need Democratic Votes on Medical Marijuana

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 19, 2016 at 11:02 PM EDT
photo of Ohio House
ANDY CHOW
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Democrats in the Ohio Senate could play a key role in determining whether state lawmakers are able to pass a medical marijuana bill that passed the House last week. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles explains why.

There are 33 members in the Senate: 23 Republicans and 10 Democrats. Often times, Democrats in that chamber are not needed to pass legislation. But this time around, Republican Sen. Bill Seitz thinks some of their votes might be needed to push the medical marijuana bill through.

“I don’t know whether there are the votes in the Senate to pass the House bill or anything close to the House bill. I think it will pass, but I think it will be close.”

The House bill would allow medical marijuana recommended only by doctors and only in certain forms, and it can’t be smoked and it can’t be grown at home. Democratic Sen. Joe Schiavoni is the minority leader. He says some Democratic senators oppose the idea of medical marijuana. But he says most of his caucus is considering the legislation carefully.

“Most of our members are in favor of the idea but have different concerns for different reasons.”

Making other plans
Schiavoni says most of them realize it's a matter of time before Ohio gets a medical marijuana plan.

Indeed, two different groups are looking at putting a medical marijuana constitutional amendment before voters this fall. One of those groups has been successful in other states and has an organization in place now, trying to collect the more than 305,000 valid signatures needed to put the issue on the ballot. Schiavoni says that’s why many of his members would like to see a law passed by the Legislature rather than a voter-passed constitutional amendment. But he says timing is essential.

“The longer we take to do this, the more amendments that get talked about and discussed, it makes it more difficult.”

In the Senate
Republican Sen. Dave Burke has taken the reins on getting the House-passed medical marijuana bill through the Senate. He says while it might be a challenge to strike a balance with this medical marijuana plan, lawmakers also realize time to pass a bill is limited.

“So while the bill may have its imperfections and perfections, unless you are supportive of outside entities coming to your state and inserting themselves on a drug issue, an illegal drug issue no less, into the Ohio Constitution, I think the Legislature is a more thoughtful path.”

The Senate hopes to pass this bill by the end of next week, before the legislature leaves for its summer break.

Tags

Government & Politicsmedical marijuanaOhio StatehouseDave BurkeJoe Schiavoni
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content