© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Senate Changes Who Would Govern Medical Marijuana Use in Ohio

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 18, 2016 at 5:44 PM EDT
photo of Marijuana
WIKIMEDIA

Ohio senators debating a medical marijuana bill passed by the Ohio House have made some changes to the plan.

A Senate committee wants to put the state’s pharmacy board in charge of the medical marijuana plan – not the Department of Commerce as was designated in the House-passed plan. It also wants to loosen requirements on doctors who recommend marijuana and put them under the oversight of the board that already governs them – the Ohio State Medical Board.

Aaron Marshall, a spokesman for a national group that wants to get a constitutional amendment to legalize medical marijuana on the November ballot, takes issue with those changes.

“This latest version merely changes which set of political appointees are given the power to determine the future of medical marijuana.”

The proposed ballot initiative -- and another proposal --  would allow patients to smoke or grow their own marijuana – which is not permitted in the Legislature’s plan.

Tags

Government & Politicsmedical marijuanaOhio HouseOhio Senate
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content