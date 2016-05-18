Ohio Makes Controversial Puppy Mill Bill a Standalone Bill

Ohio lawmakers have scrapped a controversial amendment that would take away local control over sales of dogs at pet stores. But the issue is simply taking a different form.

A Senate committee pulled the amendment that was attached to a tax bill and is instead making it a stand-alone bill. The ASPCA's Vicki Deisner opposes the legislation that would take away a community’s authority to ban sales of some dogs in pet stores, as Grove City and Toledo have done.

“It preempts pet stores locally from deciding if they want to support the cruelty of puppy mills.”

Deisner supports offering only dogs from rescue or humane organizations. Petland’s Elizabeth Kunzleman says her organization does not purchase dogs from puppy mills and insists most are healthy.

“Less than 5 percent had any medical issue. Less than 1 percent had any congenital or hereditary issue.”

Kunzleman says her company has 17 pet stores in Ohio and cannot operate with 17 different sets of rules.