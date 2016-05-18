© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio House Passes Breathalyzer Requirement

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 18, 2016 at 5:14 PM EDT
photo of Rep. Gary Scherer
OHIO STATEHOUSE

The House has overwhelmingly passed a bill that would allow for expanded use of in-car breathalyzers for those convicted of driving while intoxicated – including first-time drunk drivers. 

The bill would expand the use of what are called ignition interlock devices even for those convicted of their first drunk-driving offense. Republican Rep. Gary Scherer of Circleville is the sponsor.

“It doesn’t mandate first-time ignition interlock device being installed, but it provides incentives.”

The bill also extends the window for deciding whether a driver has a previous drunk- driving offense from six years to 10 years, which drew some opposition. The law was named for Annie Rooney, a 36-year-old prosecuting attorney who was riding her bike on Route 50 near Circleville on July 4, 2013 when a drunk driver crossed into her lane and hit her.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
