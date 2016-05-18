Ohio House Passes Breathalyzer Requirement

The House has overwhelmingly passed a bill that would allow for expanded use of in-car breathalyzers for those convicted of driving while intoxicated – including first-time drunk drivers.

The bill would expand the use of what are called ignition interlock devices even for those convicted of their first drunk-driving offense. Republican Rep. Gary Scherer of Circleville is the sponsor.

“It doesn’t mandate first-time ignition interlock device being installed, but it provides incentives.”

The bill also extends the window for deciding whether a driver has a previous drunk- driving offense from six years to 10 years, which drew some opposition. The law was named for Annie Rooney, a 36-year-old prosecuting attorney who was riding her bike on Route 50 near Circleville on July 4, 2013 when a drunk driver crossed into her lane and hit her.