Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Far More Democrats than Republicans Switched Parties for the 2016 Ohio Primary

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 18, 2016 at 5:15 PM EDT
 The Ohio primary was Gov. John Kasich’s lone presidential primary win, and new numbers show a lot more Democrats voted Republican than vice versa. But Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports that isn’t a prediction of what could happen this fall.

Before the primary, there were stories of candidates and their supporters encouraging people to cross parties to vote for or against certain candidates in the March primary. Secretary of State Jon Husted notes three times as many Democrats switched parties as Republicans did, but there’s no way to know why.

“We have no way of measuring whether they voted because they liked the candidate or the party or because they didn’t like the candidate from the other party.”

Some 1.9 million voters cast Republican ballots in the March primary, compared to 1.1 million Democrats. But Husted notes that Gov. John Kasich was still in the GOP presidential race then. And the numbers show more party switching this year than in the 2012 presidential primary.

Karen Kasler
