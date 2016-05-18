Brown Again Says He Has No Interest In Being VP Nominee -- With the Tiniest of Caveats

Ohio’s Democratic senator, Sherrod Brown, keeps saying he’s not interested in running for vice president. And his name keeps showing up in stories about Hillary Clinton’s short-list of potential running mates. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports that Brown repeated his insistence today that the Senate is where he wants to remain. But he left the door open ever-so-slightly.

Brown joined the conference call with reporters as he was on his way to Columbus to join Vice President Joe Biden for the official announcement of expanded overtime rules and compensation.

It was also within a few hours of the latest national stories talking about the pluses and minuses of Brown as a VP nominee. Brown said he’s not been contacted by Clinton or her campaign and isn’t interested. But -- a reporter pressed again -- if Clinton DID approach him ...?

“I’ll consider anything that anybody asks. But Tom, I’ve already answered that. I’m not seeking this. I don’t want this. I love what I’m doing in the Senate. I want to continue fighting for workers and a higher minimum wage and the earned income tax credit and job growth in my state.”

If Brown were selected and he and Clinton elected, Republican Gov. John Kasich would pick his successor. And that would make it harder for Democrats to gain control of the Senate.